Missing 16-year-old Canton girl found safe

UPDATE: Canton police said Makenna Croxton has been located.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is looking for a missing a 16-year-old girl.

Makenna Croxton was last seen Wednesday night at the family’s house on Yale Avenue NW in Canton, according to the police report.

Makeena is 5 foot 2 and 105 pounds. She has long, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call Canton police at 330-489-3100.