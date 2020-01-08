Two new stores coming to Crocker Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) - Crocker Park is welcoming two new stores in the new year.

buybuyBaby and World Market are moving in this fall.

“The vision for Crocker Park has always been to be a vibrant, vertically integrated lifestyle center within Westlake, complimenting the surrounding community and creating an energy apart from any other,” says Stacie Schmidt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Stark Enterprises.

“The additions of buybuyBABY and World Market to our Phase 3 development will add a new experience for shoppers and visitors and help them find the unique products to fit their lifestyle.”

More stories on Crocker Park here.