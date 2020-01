× Tiki Barge cruising into Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There will be a new way to enjoy the Cuyahoga River this summer.

The Tiki Barge will start offering two-hour cruises in June.

The tropical floating bar is BYOB and can accommodate up to 20 people. There’s also a bathroom on board.

Tickets are not yet available. Check the Tiki Bar Facebook page for updates.