Texas man charged with capital murder after little girl he allegedly stuffed in backpack dies in his car

LUBBOCK, Texas (WJW) — A Texas man was charged with capital murder after allegedly stuffing a little girl inside a backpack, causing her death.

According to KLBK, Trevor Rowe, 27, is accused of killing Marion Jester-Montoya, who was less than a year old, by “confining her in a backpack, inside a vehicle, for an extended period.”

He reportedly took Jester-Montoya to his job site Tuesday and left her in a backpack on the floorboards of a car.

At some point, the girl managed to get out of the backpack. Rowe put her back inside.

During his lunch, he checked on Jester-Montoya. She was reportedly “lightly crying but breathing.” Rowe continued on with his day, stopping at two stores and going through a fast-food drive-thru.

After lunch, Rowe allegedly put the backpack inside his trunk, with the child inside.

When he returned to his car, just before 5 p.m., he discovered Jester-Montoya was not breathing.

Rowe called 911 and began administering CPR.

He was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with capital murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

According to the news outlet, Rowe is not the child’s father but was in a relationship with her mother.

Jester-Montoya’s family members have established a Facebook donation page to help with expenses.

