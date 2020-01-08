Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is ‘cancer-free’ following radiation treatment

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “cancer-free,” Fox News reports.

The 86-year-old confirmed the news during an interview in her chambers on Tuesday evening.

She says the intensive radiation treatment she underwent for a malignant tumor on her pancreas was successful and she no longer has the disease.

“I’m cancer-free. That’s good,” Ginsburg is quoting saying.

Ginsburg is a four-time cancer survivor and has had a lengthy history of medical issues.

Her most recent cancer treatment came just months after she had lung-cancer surgery, which removed part of her left lung, in the winter of 2018. While she was recovering from surgery she had her first illness-related absence in over 25 years as a justice.

She also suffered from colorectal cancer in 1999 and a previous diagnosis of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She has also become an icon for women’s rights. She is the second female justice of four to be confirmed to the high court.

More on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, here.