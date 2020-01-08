× Roster set for 2020 Tribe Fest

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The roster is set for the 2020 Tribe Fest at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

This year’s event is on Feb. 1 and features 32 players.

It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the season ticket holder-exclusive session for $5. The public session of the event begins at 1:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10.

More information on autograph sessions and tickets here

Players

Greg Allen

Logan Allen

Christian Arroyo

Jake Bauers

Shane Bieber

Bobby Bradley

Carlos Carrasco

Yu Chang

Aaron Civale

Mike Clevinger

Delino DeShields

Mike Freeman

Brad Hand

Daniel Johnson

James Karinchak

Sandy León

Francisco Lindor

Jordan Luplow

Triston McKenzie

Oscar Mercado

Tyler Naquin

Oliver Pérez

Roberto Pérez

Zach Plesac

Adam Plutko

José Ramírez

Franmil Reyes

Jefry Rodriguez

Andrew Velazquez

Nick Wittgren

Hunter Wood

Bradley Zimmer

Coaching Staff

Terry Francona

Carl Willis

Alumni

Brian Anderson

Len Barker

Joe Charboneau

Mike Jackson

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here