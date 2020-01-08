Roster set for 2020 Tribe Fest

Oscar Mercado #35 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Progressive Field on September 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Phillies defeated the Indians 9-4. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The roster is set for the 2020 Tribe Fest at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

This year’s event is on Feb. 1 and features 32 players.

It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the season ticket holder-exclusive session for $5. The public session of the event begins at 1:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10.

Players

  • Greg Allen
  • Logan Allen
  • Christian Arroyo
  • Jake Bauers
  • Shane Bieber
  • Bobby Bradley
  • Carlos Carrasco
  • Yu Chang
  • Aaron Civale
  • Mike Clevinger
  • Delino DeShields
  • Mike Freeman
  • Brad Hand
  • Daniel Johnson
  • James Karinchak
  • Sandy León
  • Francisco Lindor
  • Jordan Luplow
  • Triston McKenzie
  • Oscar Mercado
  • Tyler Naquin
  • Oliver Pérez
  • Roberto Pérez
  • Zach Plesac
  • Adam Plutko
  • José Ramírez
  • Franmil Reyes
  • Jefry Rodriguez
  • Andrew Velazquez
  • Nick Wittgren
  • Hunter Wood
  • Bradley Zimmer

Coaching Staff

  • Terry Francona
  • Carl Willis

Alumni

  • Brian Anderson
  • Len Barker
  • Joe Charboneau
  • Mike Jackson

