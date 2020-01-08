Roster set for 2020 Tribe Fest
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The roster is set for the 2020 Tribe Fest at the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.
This year’s event is on Feb. 1 and features 32 players.
It kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the season ticket holder-exclusive session for $5. The public session of the event begins at 1:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10.
More information on autograph sessions and tickets here
Players
- Greg Allen
- Logan Allen
- Christian Arroyo
- Jake Bauers
- Shane Bieber
- Bobby Bradley
- Carlos Carrasco
- Yu Chang
- Aaron Civale
- Mike Clevinger
- Delino DeShields
- Mike Freeman
- Brad Hand
- Daniel Johnson
- James Karinchak
- Sandy León
- Francisco Lindor
- Jordan Luplow
- Triston McKenzie
- Oscar Mercado
- Tyler Naquin
- Oliver Pérez
- Roberto Pérez
- Zach Plesac
- Adam Plutko
- José Ramírez
- Franmil Reyes
- Jefry Rodriguez
- Andrew Velazquez
- Nick Wittgren
- Hunter Wood
- Bradley Zimmer
Coaching Staff
- Terry Francona
- Carl Willis
Alumni
- Brian Anderson
- Len Barker
- Joe Charboneau
- Mike Jackson
