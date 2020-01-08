Report: Cavs coach says he meant to call players ‘slugs,’ not ‘thugs’

Posted 11:58 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 12:00AM, January 9, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach John Beilein of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena on November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WJW) — Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said he accidentally used the word “thugs” when talking to his players during a film session in Detroit on Wednesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beilein didn’t realize he used that word until staff later told him.

He told ESPN he meant to say “slugs,” as in slow moving when he instead reportedly said they were no longer playing  “like a bunch of thugs.”

Beilein said he reached out to his players individually to clarify his comment.

“We weren’t playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That’s what I was trying to say. I’ve already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand,” Beilein told ESPN.

Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was reportedly made aware of what happened and was looking into it.

***More stories on the Cavaliers***

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.