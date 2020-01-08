Report: Browns to interview Eagles’ Jim Schwartz Wednesday; will still interview 2 other candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Browns will interview the Eagles' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz Wednesday, according to reports from the NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season, are in the second week of interviews and have also scheduled meetings this week with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Rapoport reports the Browns plan to interview all three candidates before making a final decision.

"They plan to complete each interview, rather than cut it off and hire someone early. They want to complete the process," Rapoport said in a tweet.

It’s been one week since the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

