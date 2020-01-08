Relatives of couple shot to death in Concord Township frustrated with investigation, court process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Relatives of a Euclid couple who were shot to death Saturday night in Concord Township say they are devastated and remain frustrated with the investigation and current court proceedings.

William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39, and Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, were found dead in a SUV on Andrea Drive, according to the Lake County Sheriff.

"My life feels like it's gone," said William's mother Katina Jackson. "I'm empty. I'm lost."

Relatives say the couple, a blended family, were parents to six children.

"My dad was always there. We had a bond that was unbreakable," said Tyshaee Jackson, William's daughter. "Heavenly, she really was my stepmom."

Blake Edward Sargi, 27, of Concord Township, was arraigned on two murder charges Monday. He plead not guilty and bond was set at $10 million dollars.

Painesville Municipal Court records show Sargi posted bond Tuesday.

The victim's relatives say Sargi should not have been given the option.

"He did it execution-style in the head," said Brenda Richardson, William's grandmother. "He had that planned so I don't think he deserve to be out free walking around like everybody else."

Sargi's stepmother called 911 to report the crime. The sheriff's office said the victims were shot in the head.

While the deadly shooting remains under investigation the Jackson's loved ones say they are waiting for answers from investigators and justice from the court system.

"I want justice for my son," said Katina Jackson. "I want capital punishment for the man that executed my son and daughter-in-law. I got to bury both of them."

The Lake County Sheriff has not released a motive in this investigation.

Court records state Sargi was ordered not to possess firearms or have any deadly weapons under his direct control. He was discharged from the Lake County Jail upon hookup of an electronically monitored house arrest GPS.

Continuing coverage, here.