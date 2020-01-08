Priest arrested for child porn to be arraigned on new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) - A Northeast Ohio priest recently charged with additional crimes against children is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in the new case.

Father Robert McWilliams is accused of posing as a teen girl to solicit nude photos of a teenage boy in May 2018.

He was charged last week in Geauga County.

McWilliams was arrested in December on child porn charges in Cuyahoga County.

McWilliams had been booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail, until his bond was reduced and he paid to be released from jail.

The same day he was scheduled for release, he was booked on new charges in Geauga County.

McWilliams was moved to the Geauga County Jail Tuesday.

His arraignment on the Geauga County charges is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

