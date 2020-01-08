Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg holds campaign event in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is set to make an appearance in Akron Wednesday evening.

He plans to meet with small business owners, as well as hold an organized campaign event at the Bounce Innovation Hub to announce his jobs and growth income agenda.

He will also announce his proposed policy to bring some more opportunities to people in places he says have been short-changed.

Earlier Wednesday, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan endorsed Bloomberg, praising his track record and agenda on climate change, as well as gun safety laws and a healthcare plan that expands on the Affordable Care Act.

This will be Bloomberg's second trip to Ohio along his campaign trail. Back in December, he was in Chillicothe talking about the opioid epidemic.