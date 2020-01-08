Portage APL in need on new dryer

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Animal Protective League is looking for a dryer.

Portage APL says that their dryer, which recently stopped working, is an essential part of their everyday operation.

Due to the large number of animals they care for, the organization does laundry daily.

Because they are down one dryer the shelter says they are unable to keep with the wash.

They ask anyone who has a spare dryer they no longer need to please contact the shelter manager at sheltermanager@portageapl.org with any information.