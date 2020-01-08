One person killed in Cleveland Heights shooting

Live video and blog: Checking the roads in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police responded to the Belvoir Center Apartments just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms one person was killed. They have not been identified.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, there were several evidence markers in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

