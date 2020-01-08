One person killed in Cleveland Heights shooting

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Police responded to the Belvoir Center Apartments just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The FOX 8 I-Team confirms one person was killed. They have not been identified.
According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, there were several evidence markers in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.
41.536535 -81.532948