Live video and blog: Snow squalls cause problems in Northeast Ohio



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It isn’t going to be a lot of snow, but powerful wind gusts could cause visibility challenges as it pushes through Northeast Ohio.

Lines of lake effect are making for some slick spots on the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews working on the roads.

As of 6:45am, we have 225 crews out, mostly across northeast Ohio. Lake effect snow continues to fall. Be alert for quickly changing conditions in this area and please give our crews plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/JChkJwtgt7 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) January 8, 2020

