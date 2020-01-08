Live video and blog: Snow squalls cause problems in Northeast Ohio

Live video and blog: Checking the roads in Northeast Ohio

Posted 7:01 am, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 07:05AM, January 8, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It isn’t going to be a lot of snow, but powerful wind gusts could cause visibility challenges as it pushes through Northeast Ohio.

Lines of lake effect are making for some slick spots on the roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews working on the roads.

Watch GroundFOX live by clicking on the video player above. We’ll update you on any changing conditions in our live blog below.

