LeBron James, Nike releasing shoe inspired by I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– LeBron James and Nike plan to release shoes inspired by his I Promise School in Akron.

It features the LeBron James Family Foundation crown logo with the phrase, “I promise I will dream big” on the laces. The LeBron 17 I Promise will be available on Jan. 21.

“His passionate optimism is characterized in the shoe’s colorful, kaleidoscopic upper and outsole,” Nike said in a news release on Tuesday.

The I Promise School was established by the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools. It opened in 2018 with a class of 240 third and fourth-grade students. The school, which focuses on STEM education and provides support programs for families, plans to expand through eighth grade by 2022.