× January 8, 2019: Show Info

David’s Recipe of the Week

David showed how easy it is to prepare Chicken Breast Sous Vide. Click here for his recipe.

Functional Wardrobe

When is the last time you cleaned out your closet? We tagged along with The Style Foundry to learn what to keep and what to toss. Click here to see the story.

Winter Bucket List

This Is Cleveland shared a short list of favorite indoor and outdoor winter activities including, tobogganing, Brite Winter Festival and Play CLE. For more inspiration, visit www.ThisIsCleveland.com

Home Décor

Update most any space in your home with fresh décor from Wild Iris in Avon.

Reset Your Diet

The Raw Trainer can help you clean up your diet. She says it’s as easy as making a few simple changes.

Hunting, Fishing and More!

The Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show is returning to the Mount Hope Event Center January 16-18. Parking at this event is free.

Post-holiday Décor

The tree is down. The decorations are stored away. Is your house looking bare? Pinecrest has the inspiration you need to live up any room.