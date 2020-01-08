Iowa hospital worker who reads to pediatric patients seeks children’s book donations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJW) — A hospital worker who reads to children who are fighting for their lives is seeking book donations.

According to KCCI, Dane Pratt works at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center in Iowa as a cardiovascular perfusionist and runs the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for pediatric patients.

He also reads to patients in the hospital’s pediatric unit nearly every day.

“They can still hear and sometimes it helps to let them know they’re not alone, that someone is there for them,” Pratt KCCI.

Pratt checks books out from the library or provides books to read himself. Now, he is asking the community to help contribute books so he can continue to read to the children.

New or gently used children’s books can be donated to this address:

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

1111 6th Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50314