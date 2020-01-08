Intense snow squalls could cause visibility issues for morning commute; snow clears out by lunchtime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties due to an intense line of snow squalls.

It could cause major visibility issues if you are driving.

Temperatures remain in the lower 30s with a slow drop into the upper 20s between 7 and 10am.

Winds will gust up to 35 mph in some areas.

As temperatures drop, a band of light/moderate lake effect snow will develop between 6 and 9am.

Some well-defined bands of lake effect snow early Wednesday are likely. 

By noon most of the lake effect will have moved out.

 

