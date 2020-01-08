‘I’ll always be from Cleveland’: Corey Kluber writes special ‘thank you’ to team, city, fans after trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — After 10 years in Cleveland, Corey Kluber has a special thank you to the city where he “learned how to be a professional baseball player.”

He penned the thank you on ThePlayersTribune.com Jan. 8, almost a month after he was traded to the Texas Rangers.

“I’ve always been a show-up-and-go-to-work kind of guy, and there isn’t a city better suited to that blue-collar mentality than Cleveland. It’s been a perfect marriage ever since September 1, 2011, when the Indians called me up to the big leagues for the first time,” he wrote.

He talked about the team’s performance in the World Series and how they moved on afterward, along with the injury last May that kept him out for the rest of the season.

“I wanted to play, to help in some way,” he wrote. “But as I sat on the sidelines I started to come to terms with the possibility that my days left in my only professional home could be numbered. The time might finally have come to move on. I understand that baseball is a business and I understand how this business works — and I accepted the fact that I could be traded. So when I got the call last month telling me that I had been dealt to the Texas Rangers, I can’t say I was blindsided. I’m moving on. Cleveland is the only big league city I’ve ever known, and I will always love it and carry it in a special place in my heart. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye, but I am off to a new, exciting chapter in Texas — and looking forward to it. All I can do now is put my head down and go to work again.”

He thanked his Indians teammates, his family and all his fans.

“Thank you to the Indians for a decade of great memories: 2016, the win streak in 2017, 20 wins in 2018. Cleveland is where I became a major league ballplayer, and it’s where I developed my identity as a pitcher. There are a lot of things I’m proud of, a lot of things that we accomplished together. And I’ll never forget any of it,” he said. “When I come back to Cleveland next season, I’ll be coming back as a visitor. But I’ll still go over to the Indians’ clubhouse and say hello, still make sure to see all the people I saw every day when I was playing there. I’m excited to be in a new situation, but those things will always be a part of me. I’ll be back as a Ranger, but I’ll always be from Cleveland.”

Read his full thank-you here.

For more on Corey Kluber, click here.