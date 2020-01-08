I-TEAM: Victim helps bust armed robber, Euclid police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – An armed robber was arrested after police say the quick work of the victim helped them identify the suspect.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser told the FOX 8 I-TEAM the suspect entered the convenience store on East 222nd Street with a gun in his hand on December 19.

“The suspect came in and pointed the gun right at the clerk,” Houser said. “He was pointing the gun at the clerk, and then dragged him across the floor.”

The suspect then took about $500 in cash from the register before running out the door.

“The victim was extremely brave,” Houser said. “He got right up, ran to the door and got the license plate of the vehicle the suspect was driving. That information was crucial and helped us find the suspect.”

On Tuesday police arrested Muneer Samhan, of Lakewood, on an aggravated robbery charge. His bond was set at $100,000.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says his detectives did an outstanding job tracking down the suspect.

“We want to get this message out,” Houser said. “If you are going to commit these types of crimes in our city, we are going to find you and come get you.”