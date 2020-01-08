Former RTA Board President sentenced to probation and restitution on theft charges

Editor's Note: You can see previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Former RTA Board President George Dixon was sentenced Wednesday on theft charges.
The FOX 8 I-Team found Dixon had "improperly" received more than a million dollars in benefits.
A judge sentenced him to suspended jail time and probation for one year.
He also has to pay $132,000 in restitution.
Dixon served as RTA board president for 24 years.
He resigned March 29, 2018.
41.499320 -81.694361