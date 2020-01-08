Family suing school district after boy severely burned in ‘black snake’ science experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. (WJW) -- The family of a 13-year-old whose face was severely burned in a science experiment at his elementary school have filed a lawsuit against the district.

Priest Rivera, 13, had burns across his face, neck and chest. He's already had multiple surgeries costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

KWSB reports that sixth grade students at the California school were making a chemical reaction June 13 when it blew up. The experiment involved igniting baking soda and sugar to form a snake-like ash.

“It wasn’t really working and the science teacher kept pouring more rubbing alcohol to make the flame build up more. It went wrong and blew up in my face,” Priest told KWSB in June 2019.

In their lawsuit against Encinitas Union School District, the parents claim the teacher didn't take the proper precautions. They say no goggles, protection or fire blanket were used.

Priest has since transferred to a new district.

