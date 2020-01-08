× David’s Chicken Breast Sous Vide

Chicken Breast Sous Vide

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Several sprigs of thyme

2 thin slices lemon

Salt and pepper

2 portions of your favorite green salad

Set up sous vide bath to 145F.

Season both sides of chicken with salt and pepper. Place chicken in vacuum seal bag with thyme and lemon slices. Seal bag and drop in sous vide bath for 2 hours.

The chicken will be fully cooked and ready to eat after an hour and a half, but the extra half hour in the bath will make the chicken a little more tender. You can leave the chicken in the sous vide up to 3 hours. At the 4 hour mark, it starts to get mushy.

Remove from bag, discard juices, slice, and serve over greens with your favorite dressing.

I used a vinaigrette on the greens with a little more drizzled on the chicken.

You can prepare ‘skin on’ ‘bone in’ chicken breasts the exact same way. When the chicken is done, pat dry with a paper towel . Add a couple Tbs of oil to a hot frying pan and brown the chicken, skin side down, for 2 or 3 minutes.

Enjoy!