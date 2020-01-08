Colder temperatures overnight followed by a weekend warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Fair skies are gracing northeast Ohio with a waxing, gibbous “Wolf” moon floating overhead.

Temperatures will be cold Wednesday night, however, they will recover quickly as high-pressure build into the region and winds swing around to the south.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday, then the warm front swipes us yanking temps into the 50s Friday and 60s on Saturday! That is a meteoric temperature rise, especially for January.

The potential for some localized flooding this weekend remains through Sunday as 1-3″ of rain saturate the ground through the weekend.

Several factors around the world–northern Pacific, Indian Ocean and Northern Atlantic–will be driving the MILDER trend in the middle of January.

In fact, Friday temperatures will top 20° ABOVE average! Warmer trend starts next week.

Some indications temperatures will trend back down around the 3rd week of January

Widespread rain and gusty winds will accompany the Friday and Saturday timeframe. Saturday evening into Saturday night may display an icy mix/snow before it tapers off early Sunday. Stay tuned to this timeline and tracking which will be updated as we near the event.

