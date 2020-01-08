Cleveland police captain suspected of drunk driving in Twinsburg charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW)-- Twinsburg police filed a criminal charge against a Cleveland police captain suspected of drunk driving and allowed to get a ride home, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The Twinsburg law director said John Sotomayor is charged with physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence.

(Click the video player above to watch previous our previous story)

The I-Team broke the news of what happened Christmas night. Police video shows Twinsburg officers questioning Sotomayor behind the wheel of his truck along the side of the highway.

The officers questioned him about drinking and having his service weapon on him. They took his gun and towed his car, yet they allowed him to call his wife for a ride home.

The incident sparked an internal investigation into his the traffic stop was handled by Twinsburg police. It also prompted an internal investigation by Cleveland police since the captain was the acting commander or on-call manager for the Fourth District at the time.

In a statement, the Twinsburg police chief said his officers involved have been, “Fully counseled regarding their actions taken and decisions made."

Continuing coverage of this story here