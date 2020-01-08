Chili’s selling $5 Patron margaritas all month long

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Margarita lovers, this one’s for you!

Chili’s Grill & Bar is selling $5 Patron margaritas throughout the month of January.

“We’re kicking off 2020 with one of the best margaritas we’ll make all year: The Cheers to Patron ‘Rita! Premium Patron Silver Tequila, triple sec and fresh sour make the perfect blend for the new year,” the company said in a press release.

The chain says they’ll be continuing the $5 margarita deal throughout the year but will bring a new flavor to the menu each month.

They say they’ll be changing up the flavor to match the season.

Their menu recently featured the following monthly flavors: December’s Berry Blitzen, November’s Hennessy’s Harvest and October’s Fangtastic ‘Rita.

