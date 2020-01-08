Chick-fil-A opening first restaurant of new decade Thursday in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Chick-fil-A is set to open its first restaurant of the new decade on Thursday.

The new location will open in Sandusky at 4661 Milan Road.

Despite the cold temperatures, the restaurant says chicken lovers are already lining up outside the store, hoping to earn their chance at free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The first 100 guests will receive a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals. Tje restaurant says the 52 meals will each consist of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage.

Offer cards will be awarded to the first 100 eligible adults, ages 18 and older who have proper identification, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A fans have set up their tents and are playing games to pass the time until prizes are awarded in the morning.

The new Sandusky location is Chick-fil-A’s 2,519th location nationwide. It features a 130-seat dining room with a two-story indoor playground and free Wi-Fi, along with a 24-seat outdoor patio. It also has a dual-lane drive-thru.

The restaurant will offer a full-service menu featuring a variety of healthy and dietary options. It will also serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

All Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday.

