Amber Alert: Police search for missing 3-year-old boy after mother found dead in New Mexico home

ROSWELL, New Mexico (WJW) — Police in New Mexico have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing after family members found his mother dead in their home.

The Roswell Police Department believes Osiel Ernesto Rico may be with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32, and is possibly in danger.

Rico’s mother, 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, was found dead inside her home on the 600 block of East Forest Street Tuesday morning. They have classified her death as a homicide.

Investigators have reportedly gathered enough evidence and information to determine that her death was a homicide. They say Rico-Ruvira could be a suspect in her death.

An Amber Alert regarding the Rico and his father was issued Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe Rico-Ruvira may be driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon SUV with New Mexico Turquoise Centennial license plate MNF231.

Rico was last seen on Sunday at his mother’s residence. He is 2’6″ tall, weighs approximately 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Rico-Ruvira is described as being 5’8′ tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Vehicle information updated. He is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with NM TURQUOISE CENTENNIAL PLATE MNF231 https://t.co/3VaHt3Ewdq — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 7, 2020