VIDEO: 3 injured in chase that ended in 4 car crash, Parma Heights police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a chase that ended in a four-car crash Wednesday morning. They shared dashcam video of the incident with FOX 8.

Around 8 a.m. Parma Heights officers tried to stop the driver to stop a white Buick in the area of Stumph Road and Huffman Road when the driver sped off.

The driver led police on a short pursuit that ultimately ended when the suspect crashed into three other vehicles on Chevrolet Boulevard, just north of Deborah Drive in Parma.

The driver ran off but was quickly caught.

Three people, including the suspect, were injured in the incident. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect is currently being held at Parma Jail.