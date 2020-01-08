13-year-old stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ cover

A 13-year-old singer who won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014 at the age of seven earned the Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” Monday with her performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“I’ve waited 10 years to sing for Simon,” said Angelina Jordan before her performance. “He’s just amazing. He’s a legend.”

Following her performance, she got a standing ovation from the audience.

“Everything about tonight felt like it came from you,” said judge Simon Cowell. “The arrangement of the song, the simplicity of it. I’ve never heard that song in that version before. This was an amazing performance.”

It won the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum.

