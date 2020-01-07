Toddler dies following December house fire in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner reports a 21-month-old child who was injured in a house fire that happened December 30 has died.

The fire broke out at a home on Ford St. in Barberton.

When crews arrived, the 21-month-old child and a 3-year-old child, along with a woman, were in the front yard of the home.

Crews extinguished a fire on the second floor while the victims were taken to the hospital.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The 21-month-old has been identified as Laveigha Shanes.

