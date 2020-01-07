Teen sentenced for boy’s death at Cleveland birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The 15-year-old boy who pleaded guilty in the death of an 11-year-old at a birthday party in Cleveland was sentenced on Tuesday.

The suspect received six months for reckless homicide and three years for the gun specification. He was committed to the Ohio Department of Youth Services and can be held until the age of 21.

The victim, 11-year-old Ty’Shaun Taylor, was shot inside an apartment on East 97th Street in Cleveland on Nov. 23. Police said two other juveniles carried the boy outside to Chester Avenue as they tried to flag down help. He died at the hospital.

Taylor was a student at Chambers Elementary School in East Cleveland.

