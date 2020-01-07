Sunny this morning; clipper moves in tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It's going to be a nice day.

Temps are starting out in the 20s but will warm into the low 40s with sun in the morning.

Clouds will move in this afternoon ahead of the clipper system.

The system will arrive overnight aftermidnight and bring widespread lake effect snow.

Several bands of lake effect will move through.

But it will be short-lived.

Snow will wrap up by noon with light accumulations.

Wednesday will be cold, but then we're due for another warm-up.

