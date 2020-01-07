Starbucks debuts new non-dairy beverages in U.S.

Starbucks is introducing two new beverages on menus nationwide, and the drinks are non-dairy.

According to a press release from Starbucks, the beverages will be the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the Coconutmilk Latte, both made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso.

The Almondmilk Honey Flat White combines ristretto shots of the espresso with steamed almondmilk and a hint of honey. The Coconutmilk Latte combines shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed coconutmilk with Cascara sugar topping, which adds notes of dark brown sugar and maple.

The new items will be available starting Jan. 7 at locations in the United States and Canada.

