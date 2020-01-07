Snow into Wednesday morning; Rainy weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are running above average once again, but not for long as we get a glancing blow from an arctic airmass.

On deck: A clipper system arrives tonight. The onset of a general snow will transition to lake effect snow early Wednesday. Some well-defined bands of lake effect snow early Wednesday are likely. There will be some accumulations along with colder temperatures.

Widespread rain and gusty winds will accompany the Friday and Saturday timeframe. Saturday evening into Saturday night may display an icy mix/snow before it tapers off early Sunday. Stay tuned to this timeline and tracking which will be updated as we near the event.

