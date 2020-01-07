Report: Cleveland Browns plan to interview at least three more coach candidates this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are the last team left on the NFL’s coaching carousel after the Panthers and Giants hired new head coaches this morning.

The Browns now have their choice of at least six candidates.

The Carolina Panters hired Matt Rhule from Baylor University. The 44-year-old, who declined an offer to interview with the Browns, agreed to a 7-year, $60 million deal to take over a Panthers team that went five and 11 this season.

The New York Giants agreed to terms with Joe Judge. The Patriots’ wide receivers coach will become the 21st head coach in Giants history.

The Browns have already interviewed five candidates and plan to talk to at least three more this week, according to NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero.

Those include: Patriots Offensive Coordinator and Canton native Josh McDaniels; Vikings Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was the runner-up for the job last year; and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who spent three seasons in Cleveland under former Browns Coach Bill Belichick.

The #Browns plan to interview #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz tomorrow and #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels on Friday, per sources. #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, a finalist last year, is expected to interview again this week, too. No rush with all other head coach vacancies filled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

It’s been one week since the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

