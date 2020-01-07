Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour with stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Country music group Rascal Flatts has announced a farewell tour as they approach their 20th anniversary.

According to the group’s website, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour will make a stop at Blossom Music Center in Cleveland on Sept. 4.

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” said band member Gary LeVox. “The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. What greater gift can an artist receive than to be told ‘I got married to “Bless The Broken Road,”’ or ‘We played “My Wish” at my graduation.’ That ‘“What Hurts The Most” is the song that made me love country music for the first time,’ or ‘“I’m Movin’ On” helped me get sober’ or even that ‘“Changed” made me call my family again after not talking to them for years.’ That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly. I don’t know what God has in store for the future, but I am excited to see what he has planned!”

The tour will kick off June 11 in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket.

The full schedule is as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE 6/11/20 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center 6/12/20 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 6/13/20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center 6/25/20 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 6/27/20 Pittsburgh, PA S&T Bank Music Park 7/18/20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 7/23/20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/3/20 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage 9/4/20 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center 9/5/20 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater 9/10/20 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 9/11/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 9/12/20 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live 9/17/20 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 9/18/20 Boston, MA Xfinity Center 9/19/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 10/1/20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 10/2/20 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/3/20 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre 10/7/20 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre 10/9/20 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 10/10/20 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 10/15/20 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 10/16/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/17/20 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

More here.