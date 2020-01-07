Proposed bill in Virginia would require schools to offer firearm safety programs to all students

RICHMOND, Va. (WJW) — A senator in Virginia is proposing a bill that would require school boards to provide firearm safety education programs for students in all grades.

Senator Tommy Norment filed SB 129, which would require boards of education to work with the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish the curriculum guidelines. It would require boards to offer a minimum of two hours of instruction consistent with the guidelines and that the program be taught by school resource officers, law enforcement officers or United States Armed Forces instructors.

The bill would prohibit the actual use of firearms.

According to the bill language, current law allows school boards to provide firearm safety education programs for students in elementary grades, but it doesn’t specify who may instruct the programs.

Norment told WBNS that education is a big part of gun safety.

“The vast majority of gun-related deaths nationwide are self-inflicted and, as a graduate of VMI, I understand the importance proper education and training plays in firearm safety,” he said. “Currently there are eleven states, including Virginia, that encourage local school boards to promote firearm safety.”

