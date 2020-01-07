Port Clinton police share new photo of coat teen was wearing when he disappeared

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Port Clinton Police Department shared a new photo of the coat that 14-year-old Harley Dilly was wearing when he disappeared.

Dilly was last seen leaving for school on Dec. 20. Police said the newly-posted picture was taken on Nov. 12.

On Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was joined by Texas EquuSearch and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on an aerial search of the area. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Dilly is 4 foot 9 and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the maroon coat, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

A reward of more than $17,000 is available for information in the case. Anyone with tips is urged to call the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

