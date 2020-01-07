OSHP trooper fired, indicted; accused of mishandling seized prescription drugs

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has been fired and indicted on several charges including theft of drugs and tampering with evidence, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.

Preston Brooks, 33, who worked out of the Mansfield post of the state patrol, was fired Dec. 27.

He is due in Richland County Common Pleas Court Jan. 14 to face the felony charges.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Brooks’ termination letter Tuesday. It states he was fired after an internal investigation found he mishandled “seized prescription drugs” and was untruthful when asked about the matter.