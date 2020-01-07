Man rushed to hospital following police-involved shooting in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Police in Akron say at least two officers are on administrative leave following a police-involved shooting.

Officers said they fired shots at a 19-year-old man following a short pursuit that ended at Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

The man -- who has not been identified -- was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Police said they tried to stop his vehicle for not having license plate. When the vehicle didn't stop, they pursued it for a short time before calling off due to speed.

The vehicle was found crashed into a pole a short time later.

Officers said the driver was slumped over the wheel.

As they approached the vehicle, he got out, and that's when officers fired shots.

Police didn't say if the suspect was armed.

"We try to be very intentional, very purposeful when we have a situation like this. The investigation is still very fluid as far as the facts of what transpired," Lt. Michael Miller, Public Information Officer for the Akron Police Department, said.

Miller said at least two officers were involved and will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene along with the county prosecutor and police union.