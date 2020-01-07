Man drops 165 pounds to reach his goal of joining the U.S. Army



KISSIMMEE, Florida (WJW) – 28-year-old Christian Montijo just enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He has always wanted to serve but says his weight was holding him back from meeting that goal.

A year ago the father of two weighed more than 300 pounds and decided to make a change.

“I got to point to my life that I thought if I keep going on this path, I’m just going to keep gaining weight and get to a point that I’m either going to die or be in a wheelchair,” Montijo told WKMG.

He began doing meal prep and started walking.

“You don’t gain weight, 100 pounds, in a week or in a month, it’s over time. So the same way that it takes time for you to gain weight, it’s going to take time to lose the weight,” he said.

Montijo dropped 165 pounds.

On Tuesday, Montijo will head to South Carolina for basic training.