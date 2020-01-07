Man charged with setting Portage County deputy on fire pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on this case.PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - Jay Brannon, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson in an attack that seriously injured Sgt. James Acklin.

According to a press release, authorities were attempting to serve felony warrants on Brannon in a property at in Rootstown in February 2019 when it happened.

The press release stated Brannon ignited a can of flammable liquid and "proceeded to make threats that he was going to 'kill the cops''.

He threw the ignited can of liquid at officers, striking Sgt. James Acklin, according to the department.

Brannon's trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but he changed his plea in the case.

He's scheduled for sentencing January 13.