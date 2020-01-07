× January 7, 2020: Show Info

Healthier New Year

Take the guess work out of healthy eating by letting Go Buddha Meals do the cooking for you. www.chefjoshuaingraham.com

Say cheese!

There’s a new artisan cheese house in downtown Canton. Fromage Du Monde offers cut to order cheeses from around the world.

Boost your immune system

Looking for a healthy boost? Try elderberry syrup from Health Junkie. You’ll find Health Junkie at several upcoming events including Crocker Park’s Indoor Farmer’s Market on Saturday, January 11th.

Cut your stress

Cut the stress in 2020 by following a few simple steps from 101010 Coach Vivian Sickels. Her top suggestions to manage stress including taking time to breathe, talking it out and getting out in nature. Jump start your success with her 2020 Wellness Revolution.

Mother daughter meal

The mother daughter duo behind the blog Belly Laugh Living shared a couple healthy recipes to keep you on track this year.

Get organized

The key to getting organized in 2020 is S.P.A.C.E (sort, purge, assign a home, containers, equalize). For more inspiration visit Leen on Me Organizing.

Magical evening

The Illusionists – Live from Broadway are performing at Playhouse Square January 7-11. It’s a show featuring a team of magicians. Click here for tickets. www.playhousesquare.org

Indoor entertainment

Café O’Play is the perfect place for kids to burn off extra energy and parents will appreciate the healthy food options.