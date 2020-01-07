Have the Browns blues? Petition to make medical marijuana a treatment for Bengals, Browns fans submitted to state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO (WJW) -- A petition to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official medical marijuana condition has been submitted to the State Medical Board of Ohio, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The petition was submitted last month. But the paper reports "it probably won't go anywhere." The board requires information from specialists and experts along with letters of support from doctors in order to move forward.

The paper reported the board wouldn't give any additional information on the petition, including who submitted the petition and why they felt the condition was valid.

In 2019, over 100 petitions were filed for new conditions. They were narrowed down to five. This year, 28 petitions were submitted.

