Gov. Mike DeWine to visit site where woman was hit, killed while crossing road in East Cleveland



EUCLID, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is making a trip to East Cleveland Tuesday after demands from community activists.

Members of the East Cleveland community rallied for change along Euclid Avenue in their city after the death of Terra Nolden, a mother of seven.

Nolden was hit by a car on Dec. 30 while crossing Euclid Avenue near Strathmore Avenue. The Ohio Department of Transportation removed the traffic light at that location as part of an upgrade project.

It was scheduled to go back up in the spring, but now the agency says following Nolden’s death, it will try to speed up the process.

It’s one of 31 traffic lights ODOT recommended for removal in East Cleveland, because they are considered unnecessary.

DeWine and the director of ODOT will visit the scene of the deadly accident and Euclid construction project at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He also plans to meet with East Cleveland city officials.

