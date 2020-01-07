Fox Recipe Box: Greek Chicken Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a fan of meal prep, this recipe is for you! It also works as a fast wholesome dinner packed with serious Greek flavors. Dawn Smith from WW (formerly Weightwatchers) showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to put together a Greek Chicken Bowl.
Greek Chicken Bowl
Serves: 1 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 6 (Green myWW plan), 4 (Blue, Purple myWW plan)
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp crumbled feta cheese
- 2 Tbsp plain fat free Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp water
- 1 tsp, divided lemon zest
- ⅜ tsp, divided black pepper
- 2 sprays, cooking spray
- 3 cups uncooked cauliflower rice
- ⅜ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp kosher salt
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach
- 3 oz, shredded cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts
- ½ cup, halved fresh cherry tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp store-bought hummus
- ⅛ item, 1 wedge lemon
Instructions:
- Place feta in a small bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in yogurt, water, ¼ tsp lemon zest, and ⅛ tsp pepper. Set aside.
- Off heat, coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower rice, oregano, salt, and remaining ¼ tsp pepper. Cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add spinach and cook, stirring frequently, until spinach wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining ¾ tsp lemon zest.
- Spoon cauliflower rice mixture into a serving bowl. Top with chicken, tomatoes, and hummus. Drizzle with feta sauce and serve with lemon wedge, if desired.
Serving size: 1 bowl