Fox Recipe Box: Greek Chicken Bowl

Posted 7:14 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 07:13AM, January 7, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you are a fan of meal prep, this recipe is for you! It also works as a fast wholesome dinner packed with serious Greek flavors. Dawn Smith from WW (formerly Weightwatchers) showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how to put together a Greek Chicken Bowl.

Greek Chicken Bowl

Serves: 1 | SmartPoints Per Serving: 6 (Green myWW plan), 4 (Blue, Purple myWW plan)

 Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 Tbsp plain fat free Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp water
  • 1 tsp, divided lemon zest
  • ⅜ tsp, divided black pepper
  • 2 sprays, cooking spray
  • 3 cups uncooked cauliflower rice
  • ⅜ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp kosher salt
  • 2 cups fresh baby spinach
  • 3 oz, shredded cooked skinless boneless chicken breasts
  • ½ cup, halved fresh cherry tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp store-bought hummus
  • ⅛ item, 1 wedge lemon

 Instructions:

  • Place feta in a small bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in yogurt, water, ¼ tsp lemon zest, and ⅛ tsp pepper. Set aside.
  • Off heat, coat a medium nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add cauliflower rice, oregano, salt, and remaining ¼ tsp pepper. Cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add spinach and cook, stirring frequently, until spinach wilts, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining ¾ tsp lemon zest.
  • Spoon cauliflower rice mixture into a serving bowl. Top with chicken, tomatoes, and hummus. Drizzle with feta sauce and serve with lemon wedge, if desired.

Serving size: 1 bowl

