Donut Fest returns to Cleveland for fourth year

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Donut Fest is returning to Cleveland for its fourth year.

The event is set for Feb. 8 at Red Space in downtown Cleveland. Tickets range from $35 to $50, and go on sale Friday. They include donut and coffee samples.

Participating vendors are Brewnuts, Circles on the Square, Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Erie Island Coffee Co., Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery, Holey Toledough, Joe Maxx Coffee Co., Mocina Coffee, Obvious Coffee Co., Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Solstice Coffee and Urban Farmer. One will be crowned best donut in Cleveland.

Donut Fest benefits the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

