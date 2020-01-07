Donut Fest returns to Cleveland for fourth year

Posted 5:21 pm, January 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Donut Fest is returning to Cleveland for its fourth year.

The event is set for Feb. 8 at Red Space in downtown Cleveland. Tickets range from $35 to $50, and go on sale Friday. They include donut and coffee samples.

Participating vendors are Brewnuts, Circles on the Square, Cleveland Cold Brew Coffee, Erie Island Coffee Co., Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery, Holey Toledough, Joe Maxx Coffee Co., Mocina Coffee, Obvious Coffee Co., Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Solstice Coffee and Urban Farmer. One will be crowned best donut in Cleveland.

Donut Fest benefits the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

More information and to purchase tickets, click here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.