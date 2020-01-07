Cleveland police officer indicted on rape charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A grand jury returned an indictment on two counts in the rape investigation of a Cleveland police officer Tuesday.

Matthew Piter, 26, is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

The indictment says the incident happened in October of 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer "used force," pushing the woman to the wall with both hands around her neck and then sexually assaulted her.

Piter is a second district police officer.

He is on unpaid leave.

