14-year-old to be sentenced in death of teen girl in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) - Investigators say the suspect was just 13-years-old when he pulled the trigger and shot Sylvia McGee in the head.

He's now 14 and is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday on a charge of aggravated murder.

14-year-old McGee's body was found March 30 in the street.

Police say McGee and the suspect were friends.

Teen suspect entered a guilty equivalent plea on November 13.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Editor's Note: Canton police released the name of the suspect, which is the department's policy for juveniles charged with felonies. FOX 8 News decided not to use his name.